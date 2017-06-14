Lucy Hale Through The Years

  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsScreening Of ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars" Halloween EpisodeHOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 15: Actress Lucy Hale attends a screening of ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars" Halloween episode at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 15, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsPeople's Choice Awards 2016 - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actress Lucy Hale attends the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsPepsi Presents iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Ed Sheeran Hosted By Mario LopezBURBANK, CA - JUNE 17: Actress Lucy Hale attends the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Ed Sheeran hosted by Mario Lopez and presented by Pepsi at the iHeartRadio Theater on June 17, 2014 in Burbank, California. Streaming live on Yahoo Screen and Clear Channel stations across the country on June 23rd, 2014. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsLucy Hale Performs On The Honda Stage At The iHeartRadio Theater In Los AngelesBURBANK, CA - JULY 31: Lucy Hale poses backstage during her concert at the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater on July 31, 2014 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsLucy Hale Launches Her Collection At HollisterLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 09: Lucy Hale appears at the Hollister store at Westfield Century City Mall to launch her collection on August 9, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Hollister)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsTeen Choice Awards 2014 - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Actress Lucy Hale attends FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The Years2014 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsINGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Actress Lucy Hale attends the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsUS-ENT-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS-ARRIVALSLucy Hale attends the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO/FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsThe Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2014 Honoring "Pretty Little Liars"HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 16: Actress Lucy Hale attends The Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2014 Honoring "Pretty Little Liars" at the Dolby Theatre on March 16, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The Years2014 Billboard Music Awards - ArrivalsLAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Actress Lucy Hale attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The Years2016 ABC Freeform UpfrontNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Actress Lucy Hale attends 2016 ABC Freeform Upfront at Spring Studios on April 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsGettyImages-617858616attends the 23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsLucy Hale Appears On Amazon's Style Code LiveNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Lucy Hale, Frankie Grande and Rachel Smith appear on Amazon's Style Code Live on April 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon's Style Code Live)
  • Lucy Hale Through The Years2017 CW UpfrontNEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Lucy Hale attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsThe Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - ArrivalsJERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 03: Actress Lucy Hale attends The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
  • Lucy Hale Through The YearsGettyImages-691961384attends The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Categories: Entertainment Features

