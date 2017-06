Just A Buncha Pictures Of Chris Pratt CinemaCon 2016 - An Evening With Sony Pictures Entertainment: Celebrating The Summer Of 2016 And Beyond LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 12: Actor Chris Pratt speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2016 An Evening with Sony Pictures Entertainment: Celebrating the Summer of 2016 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)