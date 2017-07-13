Harrison Ford Through the Years

  • Harrison Ford Through the Years33rd AFI Life Achievement Award - A Tribute to George Lucas - ShowHOLLYWOOD - JUNE 09: (L-R) Actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford speak onstage during the 33rd AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to George Lucas at the Kodak Theatre on June 9, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsPeople's Choice AwardsE362635 16: Harrison Ford poses with his award backstage after winning Favorite Motion Picture Star in a Drama at the 26th Annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, California January 9, 2000. (Photo by Brenda Chase)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHarrison Ford look-alike Gijs Kennis ofHarrison Ford look-alike Gijs Kennis of The Netherlands waits for celebrities to arrive for the Australian premier of Steven Spielberg's new movie, 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' in Sydney on May 21, 2008. Blanchett plays a Russian agent in the film which stars Harrison Ford in the title role. AFP PHOTO/Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit should read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsPremiere Of CBS Films' "Extraordinary Measures" - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD - JANUARY 19: Actor Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, actress arrives at the premiere of CBS Films' "Extraordinary Measures" held at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 19, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years38th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Mike Nichols - ShowCULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 10: Actor Harrison Ford (L) and AFI Board Member Steven Spielberg pose in the audience during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Mike Nichols will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 25 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsMorning Glory - UK Film Premiere - Outside ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Actor Harrison Ford attends the 'Morning Glory' UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 21: Actor Harrison Ford arrives at the 17th annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsAmnesty International Honors Harrison Ford and Trudie Styler379069 02: Actor Harrison Ford is honored September 25, 2000 at Amnesty International USA's fourth annual Media Spotlight Awards in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsLara Flynn Boyle Love Triangle369992 01: FILE PHOTO: Jack Nicholson and Lara Flynn Boyle attend the Lakers vs. Timberwolfs game February 9, 2000 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. It has been reported that "The Practice" star is at the centre of a bizarre love triangle - involving Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford, Bruce Willis and Jack Nicholson. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Newsmakers)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsCelebrities attend the premiere of "What Lies Beneath"373273 06: Actor Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "What Lies Beneath" July 18, 2000 at the Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, CA. (Photo Chris Weeks/Online USA)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years59th Annual Golden Globe Awards399817 148: Actor Harrison Ford poses with his award backstage during the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel January 20, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years99_harrison_fordWhen an airplane carrying Dutch Van Den Broeck's (Harrison Ford) wife crashes into the Chesapeake Bay, it marks just the beginning of a mystery that will lead him not only to disturbing information about his spouse, but to an unlikely romance in the Columbia Pictures presentation, "Random Hearts." Photo credit: David James Columbia/TriStar.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsK-19: The Widowmaker World PremiereWESTWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Actress Calista Flockhart (L) and boyfriend, actor Harrison Ford, attend the world premiere of "K-19: The Widowmaker" at the Mann Village & Bruin Theatres on July 15, 2002 in Westwood, California. The film opens nationwide in theaters on Friday July 19, 2002. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Harrison Ford ("Air Force One") at the 24th Annual "People's Choice Awards.1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Harrison Ford ("Air Force One") at the 24th Annual "People's Choice Awards."
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHARRISON FORD AND JULIA ORMOND IN NEW FILM SABRINA .HARRISON FORD AND JULIA ORMOND IN NEW FILM SABRINA .
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHARRISON FORD AND JULIA ORMOND IN NEW FILM SABRINA .HARRISON FORD AND JULIA ORMOND IN NEW FILM SABRINA .
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHarrison Ford Environmental Award405351 02: Actor Harrison Ford speaks as the recipient of Harvard Medical Schoo'sl 2002 Environmental Citizen Award May 13, 2002 at the New England Aquarium in Boston. Ford has served on the board of Conservation International for 10 years where he played a key role in the designing and development of CI's Center for Environmental Leadership in Business. (Photo By Douglas McFadd/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsWhat Lies Beneath premiereHarrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer at the premiere of 'What Lies Beneath' at the Village Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. on 7/18/00.Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsK-19: The Widowmaker premiereDirector Kathryn Bigelow and Harrison Ford at the premiere of "K-19: The Widowmaker" at the Village Theatre in Westwood, Ca. Monday, July 15, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHarrison Ford Names ButterflyHarrison Ford during the 11th Annual Benefit for the African Rainforest Conservancy (ARC) at Jimmy's Uptown in New York City. Mr. Ford named a newly discovered species of Tanzanian butterfly Georgia, after his daugther. 4/25/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHarrison FordP 368682 01: Undated File Photo: Harrison Ford. (Photo By Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsRuben Blades Harrison Ford And Brad Pitt Stars In The New Movie The Devil's Own1997 Ruben Blades, Harrison Ford, And Brad Pitt Stars In The New Movie "The Devil's Own" (Photo By Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsMargaret Colin And Harrison Ford Stars In The New Movie The Devil's Own1997 Margaret Colin And Harrison Ford Stars In The New Movie "The Devil's Own" (Photo By Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHarrison Ford Stars In The New Movie The Devil's Own1997 Harrison Ford Stars In The New Movie "The Devil's Own" (Photo By Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsActor Harrison Ford391827 01: (U.S. Tabs Out) Actor Harrison Ford Flies His Helicopter July 10, 2001 Near Jackson, Wy. Ford Located And Rescued Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Scout Cody Clawson. (Photo By Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHarrison Ford And Michelle Pfeiffer Star In What Lies Beneath Photo 20Th Century Fox1999 Harrison Ford And Michelle Pfeiffer Star In What Lies Beneath. (Photo By Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsUS actors Hayley Joel Osment(L) and Harrison Ford(PASADENA, : US actors Hayley Joel Osment(L) and Harrison Ford(R) congratulate each other backstage after winning awards at the 26th People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, CA, 09 January 2000. Osment's film "The Sixth Sense" won Favorite Motion Picture and Harrison Ford won an award for Favorite Motion Picture Actor. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Lucy NICHOLSON (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsActor Harrison Ford (R) smiles as he receives theBEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: Actor Harrison Ford (R) smiles as he receives the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award 17 February in Beverly Hills, Ca. Director George Lucas (L) presented the award during a press conference and was joined during the award ceremony by director Steven Spielberg. (Electronic Image) AFP PHOTO Vince BUCCI/vb (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsSurrounded by fans and body guards, US movie starTOKYO, JAPAN: Surrounded by fans and body guards, US movie star Harrison Ford waves to the crowds as he arrives at a main theatre to attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Tokyo International Film Festival 01 November. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsActor Harrison Ford (R) is greeted by US PresidentWASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: Actor Harrison Ford (R) is greeted by US President Bill Clinton (C) and British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the receiving line at the White House 05 February for a state dinner in honor of the British Prime Minister and his wife Cherie. Blair is on a four-day visit to the US including three days of meetings with President Clinton. (Photo credit should read JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-501400440_594_screenattends the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-501400748_594_screenattends the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-501406592_594_screenattends the after party for the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Hollywood Blvd on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsAudi At "Ender's Game" PremiereHOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "Ender's Game" presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 28, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-450133225_594_screen
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsSerious Fun Gala - Red Carpet ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Harrison Ford attends the Serious Fun Gala at The Roundhouse on November 4, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years12th Annual "Living Legends Of Aviation" Awards - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actor Harrison Ford attends the 12th Annual "Living Legends of Aviation" at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-463736760_594_screen
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-480308682_594_screenspeaks onstage at the Lucasfilm panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsComic-Con International 2015 - Lucasfilm PanelSAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: (L-R) Actors Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford pose onstage at the Lucasfilm panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-480340502_594_screenDirector J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, and moderator Chris Hardwick at the Hall H Panel for Star Wars: The Force Awakens during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsStar Wars: The Force Awakens Panel At San Diego Comic Con - Comic-Con International 2015SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: Actors Harrison Ford (L), Mark Hamill and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise "Star Wars" Fan Concert performed by the San Diego Symphony, featuring the classic Star Wars music of composer John Williams, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-480345206_594_screenDirector J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, and moderator Chris Hardwick at the Hall H Panel for Star Wars: The Force Awakens during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California.
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsAn Alternative View Of Comic-Con International 2015SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters.) (L-R) Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise "Star Wars" Fan Concert performed by the San Diego Symphony, featuring the classic "Star Wars" music of composer John Williams, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years"Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios" Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Actors Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, of PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES (L) and Harrison Ford of STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS took part today in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years"Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios" Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Director J.J. Abrams and actor Harrison Ford of STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS and Chairman of the Walt Disney Studios Alan Horn took part today in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years"The Expendables 3" Premiere - The 67th Annual Cannes Film FestivalCANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Harrison Ford attends "The Expendables 3" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the Years"The Expendables 3" Premiere - The 67th Annual Cannes Film FestivalCANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Harrison Ford attends "The Expendables 3" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsHarrison Ford Photo CallSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 09: Harrison Ford poses for a portrait at the Park Hyatt on December 9, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
  • Harrison Ford Through the YearsGettyImages-500743012_594_screenXXX attends the Star Wars: The Force Awakens fan event at Sydney Opera House on December 10, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.
  •  Next Gallery Photos: Idina Menzel @ Jacobs Pavilion
Categories: Entertainment Features

More Latest Photos

Harrison Ford Through the Years
Photos: Idina Menzel @ Jacobs Pavilion
Star 102 At Idina Menzel - Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica - July 12, 2017Star 102 At Idina Menzel - Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica - July 12, 2017
GALLERY: The New Lakewood Park
GALLERY! Exclusive Inside Look At The New Margaritaville In The FlatsThe new Margaritaville on the East Bank of the Flats is open and it is AMAZING! See the pictures here.
Third Eye Blind at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - July 8, 2017Third Eye Blind at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - July 8, 2017

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live