Brian May of Queen Through The Years Rehearsals for 46664 Give One Minute Of Your Life To Aids CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 28: Musician Brian May of Queen practises on stage during the final dress rehearsal prior to the "46664 Give One Minute Of Your Life To AIDS" concert on November 28, 2003 in Cape Town, South Africa. The concert will take place on November 29 and will benefit the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the fight against AIDS in Africa. Artists performing will include Queen, Peter Gabriel, The Eurythmics, Beyonce, Bono, Youssou N'Dour, and many other international and African musicians. It will be one of the biggest rock events ever staged in Africa and will also be the most widely distributed media event in history with a potential audience of more than 2 billion people in 166 countries. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)