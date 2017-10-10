Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4

  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4GettyImages-859538006_594_screenin Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with Michael Brantley #23 after hitting a two run home run scoring Jay Bruce #32 against Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees celebrates with his teammates after sliding save to home plate to score on Brett Gardner #11 sacrifice fly to center field against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run to right field against Bryan Shaw #27 of the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4GettyImages-859557642_594_screenin Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians reacts against the New York Yankees in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4GettyImages-859566300_594_screenin Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after getting struck out against the New York Yankees in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4GettyImages-859517506_594_screenin Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4GettyImages-859520426_594_screenin Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4GettyImages-859523672_594_screenin Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees hits a double to left field to score Starlin Castro #14 against Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates from second base after hitting a double to left field to score Brett Gardner #11 and Aaron Hicks #31 against Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a double to left field to score Brett Gardner #11 and Aaron Hicks #31 against Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 4Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game FourNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with his teammates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run scoring Jay Bruce #32 against Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
